scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 22, 2021
Latest news

Jeethu Joseph on making Drishyam 3 with Mohanlal: ‘If I have a good idea, it will be a crime not to develop it’

Jeethu Joseph has said that he is open to making Drishyam 3 with Mohanlal. The director came out with the sequel to the original last week.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
February 22, 2021 4:15:11 pm
drishyam 2 movie releaseDrishyam 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Prime Video)

Buoyed by the success of Drishyam 2, director Jeethu Joseph is now open to the idea of continuing the Drishyam franchise. He seems to be no longer reluctant to further explore the predicament of Georgekutty and his family. He said he just has to find a good plot point that’s worthy enough to pursue in the third instalment of the franchise. “Not now, but if I get a thread good enough to explore, I will start developing it. It will be a crime if I don’t,” Jeethu told The Quint when asked about the possibility of another sequel.

Earlier, Jeethu said that he was sort of terrified by the idea of making a sequel to the 2013 crime thriller, which became a hit worldwide. His family also advised him to steer clear of a follow-up film.

“I thought there was no chance for the sequel, even as everyone was asking for it,” he had told indianexpress.com earlier. “I thought what would be the reaction of society to that crime? Georgekutty has been accused of a crime and now people are realizing that there is something (fishy) about it. There is no smoke without fire, right? People start gossiping.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

But, seven years later, he came out with a sequel, which has satisfied a majority of critics and fans alike.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Drishyam 2 last week was directly released on Amazon Prime Video. Jeethu has retained the main star cast of Drishyam for the sequel. Besides Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath and Siddique reprise their roles from the first film.

Jeethu is now next expected to direct Venkatesh in the Telugu remake of Drishyam 2.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

12 top moments from Bigg Boss 14 finale
Salman Khan-Nora Fatehi dance to Dharmendra’s entry: 12 top moments from Bigg Boss 14 finale

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 22: Latest News

Advertisement