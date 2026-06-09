Why Drishyam 3 won’t be remade in Telugu, Kannada, and is getting a major twist in Hindi

Despite opening to largely mixed reviews, director Jeethu Joseph’s Mohanlal-led Drishyam 3 has emerged as a massive blockbuster. It has thus far grossed Rs 235.55 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, and has dethroned Vaazha 2 (Rs 235.26 crore) to become the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, trailing only behind Manjummel Boys (Rs 241.03 crore), L2: Empuraan (Rs 266.81 crore), and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Rs 303.86 crore).

The third instalment in one of the most successful film franchises in the country, Drishyam 3 is currently being remade into Hindi under the same title, with actor Ajay Devgn once again reprising the role originally played by Mohanlal. Although both Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021) were remade into Telugu and Kannada, Jeethu recently revealed that this will unlikely be the case this time.

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Why Drishyam 3 will skip Telugu and Kannada remakes

While Telugu movies Drushyam (2014) and Drushyam 2 (2021) starred Venkatesh, Meena, and Nadhiya in the lead roles, the Kannada films Drishya (2014) and Drishya 2 (2021) featured Ravichandran, Navya Nair, and Asha Sharath.

During an interview with Club FM, Jeethu Joseph revealed why the third instalment in the franchise was not being remade in Kannada and Telugu.

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“Drishyam 3 will only be coming out in Hindi. Our climax isn’t working for people in other languages. As far as their heroes are concerned, our ending is a problem. The Hindi filmmakers asked if they could make some changes. Once they buy the rights to our story, they can change it however they like. Yet, they still asked us out of courtesy. They said, ‘Jeethu, it’s difficult for us to do it this way here. We’ll have to take a different approach.’ They asked whether they could go ahead with those changes, and I told them to proceed. They have made a few changes,” he shared.

During another interview, Jeethu had commented on the possibility of the franchise getting a fourth instalment. Admitting that he cannot guarantee a fourth part at the moment, he stressed that he currently does not have a suitable story idea for it.

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Jeethu Joseph explains the truth behind Drishyam 4 rumours

“When someone sets out on a mission, we expect a result from it. When the characters played by Asha Sharath and Siddique embarked on their mission (in Drishyam 3), they did succeed to a certain extent. That post-credit scene was included so the audience could understand if they truly succeeded,” Jeethu Joseph told Reporter.

“Actually, that scene was meant to be part of the main film. However, when discussions about a fourth instalment arose, the youngsters on our team suggested placing the scene after the director’s credit, as it would give it a different feel,” he noted.

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“That is how it became a post-credit scene. Because of this, there is a lot of talk about Drishyam 4. But I cannot give that guarantee at the moment because I haven’t come across an idea yet. That doesn’t mean I won’t try. If I get an extraordinary idea, I will attempt it; otherwise, I won’t,” the director said.