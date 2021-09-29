Jayasurya’s Sunny to be screened at multiple international film festivals

Director Ranjith Sankar is quite excited about his latest film Sunny being selected for screening at popular international film festivals. The Jayasurya-starrer will be shown at Calella Film Festival in October this year and Dhaka International Film Festival in January next year.

“It’s very exciting that our film is being screened at film festivals, especially in a European festival like Calella. When we made Sunny, we showed it to a few people in the festival circuit in India and they felt that the film has a universal appeal and suggested we give it a shot. That’s how we applied at Calella. Sunny is selected in the competition section and is the only Indian film in the Calella Film Festival right now. The festival has been screening very good films for the past five-six years and it’s a very proud moment for Team Sunny that we have got an opportunity to showcase it in front of an international audience. Sunny is also going to be screened at the Dhaka International Film Festival. It has been selected for screening at the Asian Competition section. We are very happy and really looking forward to the experiences,” said Ranjith in a statement to the media.

Sunny is a one-actor movie that revolves around a man looking for easy solutions to all his problems in life. Set in the aftermath of Covid-19 induced lockdown, the film explores the personal journey of the protagonist, who hits depths of despair in state-forced solitude.

Sunny was directly released on Amazon Prime Video on September 24