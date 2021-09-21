A loner felt imprisoned during Covid-19 lockdown and Jayasurya-starrer Sunny was born

Director Ranjith Sankar is a self-proclaimed loner. Even before the outbreak of the Covid-19, he conducted most of his business via the internet and steered clear of stepping out of the house unless it was absolutely necessary. That, however, didn’t stop him from having that sinking feeling once the lockdowns kicked in. “It was a totally different experience for me even though I spent most of my time alone otherwise. It was like the system was putting you in jail. You can’t go out even if you want to. The freedom was lost,” Ranjith told indianexpress.com.

And that overwhelming feeling of imprisonment became the subject of his latest film Sunny, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 23. “There is no Sunny without lockdown,” Ranjith added.

Ranjith worked on the inspiration stemming from his own personal feelings about the lockdown. Result: a story about a man, who arrives in Kerala from Dubai hoping to start his life again, only to get caught in an endless solitude. Sunny, played by Jayasurya, is checked into a luxury hotel room as part of the mandatory quarantine period to check for the symptoms of the Covid-19 infections. But, all hell breaks loose when he happens to confront his innermost demons while in isolation.

“When Ranjith told me the storyline, I loved it. And then we began our discussions. After a while, I felt I can’t do that character and even told him the same. Ranjith also agreed to drop the film. After some time, I called up Ranjith and told him that we could give it another go. We began our discussions again and discovered many layers to the characters. And it triggered some emotions, which helped me to connect,” recalled Jayasurya.

Sunny is Jayasurya’s seventh film with Ranjith. And with every film, the bond and understanding between the duo seem to be growing stronger. “When he said he (Jayasurya) couldn’t connect with the film, we together decided not to make this film. And I think that was because of the right chemistry between us. We don’t take each other for granted. It is not like I can take any script to him and he will do it or vice versa,” Ranjith noted.

Ranjith also said that he had the opportunity to see Jayasurya evolve as an actor and deliver more nuanced performances. “I think acting is basically all about the person. The more evolved he becomes as a person, his acting also becomes better. Jayan is the kind of person who is continuously evolving and it is also reflected in his performances,” the director added.