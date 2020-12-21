scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 21, 2020
Top news

Jayasurya narrowly escapes accident on Vellam set, watch video

According to reports, Jayasurya had insisted on operating the tiller himself as he wanted the sequence to look authentic. However, things got chaotic after the Vellam star seemingly lost control of the machine.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | December 21, 2020 9:16:10 pm
jayasuryaJayasurya starrer Vellam will release next year. (Photo: Twitter/Jayasurya)

A video of Malayalam actor Jayasurya being dragged by a power tiller has gone viral. The clip shows the actor losing control of the machine while operating it on the sets of his new movie Vellam.

According to reports, Jayasurya had insisted on operating the tiller himself as he wanted the sequence to look authentic. However, things got chaotic after the Vellam star seemingly lost control of the machine.

Thankfully, Jayasurya was saved by the film’s team in the nick time. He did not suffer any injuries due to the incident.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Vellam is directed by Prajesh Sen and bankrolled by Manu P Nair and John Kudiyanmala under the banner Friendly Productions LLP.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Also starring Samyuktha Menon, Vellam will release in 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

hina khan, shehnaaz gill, shahid kapoor, vijay, kajal aggarwal
20 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 21: Latest News

Advertisement