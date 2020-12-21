Jayasurya narrowly escapes accident on Vellam set, watch video

Jayasurya starrer Vellam will release next year. (Photo: Twitter/Jayasurya)

A video of Malayalam actor Jayasurya being dragged by a power tiller has gone viral. The clip shows the actor losing control of the machine while operating it on the sets of his new movie Vellam.

According to reports, Jayasurya had insisted on operating the tiller himself as he wanted the sequence to look authentic. However, things got chaotic after the Vellam star seemingly lost control of the machine.

Thankfully, Jayasurya was saved by the film’s team in the nick time. He did not suffer any injuries due to the incident.

Vellam is directed by Prajesh Sen and bankrolled by Manu P Nair and John Kudiyanmala under the banner Friendly Productions LLP.

Also starring Samyuktha Menon, Vellam will release in 2021.

