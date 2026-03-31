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Kathanar: Jayasurya, Anushka Shetty lead Malayalam cinema’s biggest period dark fantasy thriller, watch trailer
Kathanar trailer: While Jayasurya plays a man with power that no mortal body is meant to bear, Anushka Shetty appears as the one who brings light and colour to the lives of those around her.
Kathanar trailer: “An intricate web of illusion that astonishes everyone in ways no one can even imagine,” announces a performer, almost like a drumroll, about an impending act. Hearing this, a little boy sitting among the crowd is left with his mouth wide open, all buckled up to be awestruck by it. This moment pretty much sums up what the makers of Kathanar have prepared for the audience and the response they expect from us to a potential visual treat like never before.
The trailer for the highly anticipated period dark fantasy thriller is here, promising an unprecedented experience that could elevate the technical achievements of the Malayalam film industry to new heights. The 178-second promo opens at Kanthalloor Sala, an ancient university that was reportedly known as the Nalanda of South India. “No matter what the forms or sources of the knowledge are, Kanthalloor Sala will welcome them with an open heart. However, I do not believe in sorcery or magic,” someone associated with the institute says. But suddenly, the trailer cuts to mention some dark forces on the prowl.
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“What’s about to come is beyond everything anyone has seen or heard,” it’s revealed. As the time arrives for the grand introduction of the hero, we hear, “The superhuman who arrives in times of peril is like fire. Protection awaits should he clasp our hand, and destruction if he leaves it.” Within him lies a power that no mortal body is meant to bear. As the land of Venad is caught in the midst of danger, the people begin praying for a saviour. But little do they know that one ought to be “careful to whom they pray.”
Enter Kathanar (Jayasurya), the guardian of the struggling. As the trailer progresses, we also see the character played by Anushka Shetty (in her Malayalam debut), the one who brings light and colour to the lives of those around her. While it’s reported that the period dark fantasy thriller chronicles the life of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a Christian priest endowed with magical powers who is believed to have lived in the 9th century, the trailer hints that the movie will be unlike any previous adaptations of the legend.
Watch Kathanar trailer here:
Also starring Prabhudeva, Sanoop San, Sandy, Devika, Niteesh Bharadwaj, Vineeth, Harish Uthaman, Srikanth Murali, Kulprit Yadav, the film is scheduled to hit the screens this year during the monsoon season. Kathanar is directed by Rojin Thomas and boasts cinematography by Neil D Cunha, music by Rahul Subrahmanian, and production design by Rajeevan.
Rojin himself has handled its editing and VFX direction, in addition to co-writing the movie with R Ramanand. Aside from Malayalam, Kathanar will also be released in English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Chinese, French, Korean, Italian, Russian, Indonesian, Japanese, and German.