Kathanar: Jayasurya, Anushka Shetty lead Malayalam cinema’s biggest period dark fantasy thriller, watch trailer

Kathanar trailer: “An intricate web of illusion that astonishes everyone in ways no one can even imagine,” announces a performer, almost like a drumroll, about an impending act. Hearing this, a little boy sitting among the crowd is left with his mouth wide open, all buckled up to be awestruck by it. This moment pretty much sums up what the makers of Kathanar have prepared for the audience and the response they expect from us to a potential visual treat like never before.

The trailer for the highly anticipated period dark fantasy thriller is here, promising an unprecedented experience that could elevate the technical achievements of the Malayalam film industry to new heights. The 178-second promo opens at Kanthalloor Sala, an ancient university that was reportedly known as the Nalanda of South India. “No matter what the forms or sources of the knowledge are, Kanthalloor Sala will welcome them with an open heart. However, I do not believe in sorcery or magic,” someone associated with the institute says. But suddenly, the trailer cuts to mention some dark forces on the prowl.