Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey trailer: Funnier version of The Great Indian Kitchen?

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, starring Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles, is due in cinemas this Friday.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya HeyJaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey hits screens on October 28.

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey seems like a commentary on toxic masculinity. It is the latest addition to a growing list of Malayalam movies that talk about the dehumanizing effects of patriarchal ideals on the lives of women. However, the film seems to have opted for humour to examine the dark side of patriarchy.

The makers claim that Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is a “biopic of a million Indian women”. In other words, it’s the funnier version of The Great Indian Kitchen.

The film stars Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The actors play a married couple in the movie. While Darshana’s character was raised by a forward-thinking father who wants her to be like former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, she invariably ends up in the kitchen of her husband’s house. She spends all her time slaving in the house, cooking, cleaning, doing the dishes and laundry and all other things to make her husband’s life comfortable and easy.

Judging from the trailer, Basil Joseph seems to have sunk his teeth into the character of the husband who beats his wife. The film also stars Aju Varghese, Azees Nedumangad, Sudheer Paravoor and Manju Pillai among others. Written and directed by Vipin Das, the movie is set to release in cinemas this Friday.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 06:19:39 pm
