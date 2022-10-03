scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey teaser: Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph promise a feel-good drama. Watch video

Helmed by Vipin Das, the movie has been shot by Bablu Aju, edited by John Kutty, with music by Ankit Menon. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey releases in cinemas on October 21.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey releases on October 21.

The first teaser of Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph’s upcoming family entertainer Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is out. The promo offers a glimpse of what one could expect from this narrative centered around a young woman and her aspirations.

Darshana plays a young woman in her 20s called Jaya, who gets married to Basil’s character. Her intention to pursue and complete her education doesn’t seem to fit well with her partner at first, as he mockingly asks her to try for Public Service Commission exams.

Soon, we seen Jaya trying to find the right balance between managing everyone’s expectation at her in-laws’ place as she strives for her goal.

Helmed by Vipin Das, the movie has been shot by Bablu Aju, edited by John Kutty, with music by Ankit Menon.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey releases in cinemas on October 21.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 09:08:50 pm
