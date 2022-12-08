scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey gets OTT release date

Starring Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is helmed by Vipin Das.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya HeyJaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey became a huge hit at the box office when it was released in cinemas in October. And now the movie is set to make its OTT debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 22.

Starring Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is helmed by Vipin Das. It also stars Aju Varghese, Azees Nedumangad, Sudheer Paravoor and Manju Pillai.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...Premium
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...Premium
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Also Read |After Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Shivarajkumar joins Dhanush’s Captain Miller

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey received rave reviews and it also benefited from great word of mouth. “Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is careful not to get too serious in a way that would alienate family audiences. Its most impressive quality is the way it balances both the serious and comical elements,” read an excerpt of Cinema Express’ review.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 08:38:11 pm
Next Story

Modi image, page committees, Patel govt: How BJP scripted historic win in Gujarat

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Rohit Shetty launch Cirkus song Current Laga Re
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close