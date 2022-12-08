Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey gets OTT release date

Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey became a huge hit at the box office when it was released in cinemas in October. And now the movie is set to make its OTT debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 22.

Starring Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is helmed by Vipin Das. It also stars Aju Varghese, Azees Nedumangad, Sudheer Paravoor and Manju Pillai.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey received rave reviews and it also benefited from great word of mouth. “Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is careful not to get too serious in a way that would alienate family audiences. Its most impressive quality is the way it balances both the serious and comical elements,” read an excerpt of Cinema Express’ review.