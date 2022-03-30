Jana Gana Mana trailer: Prithviraj promises an intense political thriller

The trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film Jana Gana Mana was released on Wednesday. The political thriller revolves around the loopholes in our justice system, and how it is controlled by a few people in high places.

In the trailer, we see Prithviraj’s character Abbas limping as he walks into the chamber of a politician to get his medical expenses approved by the government. The politician questions and pokes fun at Abbas for making a mess of his life. While we don’t get to know what exactly the politician is talking about, the shots in between hint at protests and the failure of the justice system.

As Prithviraj’s Abbas exits the room, there’s an explosion in the office that leaves the politician presumably dead. As Abbas walks down the corridor, he flaunts a cunning smile suggesting that the blast was planted by him. The trailer leaves us wondering if Prithviraj’s character is a criminal or a vigilante.

Jana Gana Mana’s trailer refrains from giving out the entire plot. Just like the teaser, even the trailer picks a particular sequence from an important point in the film and juxtaposes it with shots that pique our interest.

The film reunites Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu after the duo’s hit film Driving Licence in 2019. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony of Queen fame, the movie also stars Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya, Dhruvan, Shari, Shammi Thilakan and Raja Krishnamoorthy among others.

Jana Gana Mana releases on April 28.