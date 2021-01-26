Jana Gana Mana teaser: Prithviraj delivers a punch

The teaser of Jana Gana Mana, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, was released on Tuesday, coinciding with India’s 72nd Republic Day celebrations.

The teaser opens in the middle of an exchange between a cop and a suspect. The suspect seems to have been toughened by the ugly realities of our society, and he is philosophical. On the other hand, the cop seems very idealistic and has an unshaken conviction in the country’s criminal justice system. Especially that one cannot escape the allegations of treason. Or that’s what the cop thinks. “The truth will win,” says the cop, to discourage the suspect, who seems pretty confident that he will walk free. The suspect bursts out laughing and reminds the cop: “There are mixed feelings about killing Gandhi in this country.” And then he gets thrashed by the cops, obviously. It looks like the cop is not that idealistic and naive after all.

The scene serves as a comment on the growing intolerance in the country.

Director Dijo Jose Antony of Queen fame has helmed Jana Gana Mana from a script penned by Sharis Mohammed. The film is bankrolled by Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon for their home production banner Prithviraj Productions.

Jana Gana Mana reunites Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu after the duo set the box office on fire in 2019 with Driving Licence.