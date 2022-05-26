Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer Jana Gana Mana gets OTT release date

Malayalam actor Prithviraj’s latest film Jana Gana Mana will release on Netflix on June 2. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony of Queen fame, the film was released in theatres in April to positive reviews.

The film deals with heavy socio-political themes. The movie’s trailer suggested that the film revolves around some sort of an armed rebellion led by Prithviraj’s character. Prithviraj in the trailer appears as a defeated man, who has seemingly accepted his helplessness in a fight against political power. Or so he wants others to think?

“Here banknote will be banned, And if required, vote will be banned. Nobody will question anything. Because it’s India, no?,” Prithviraj tells a corrupt politician, who mocks the idea of fairness and justice. The conversation between Prithviraj and the politician is interspersed with high-voltage action scenes. We see young people revolting violently against the establishment, cops whining about their inability to perform their duties owing to political pressure and a man who seems to suffer a heavy loss for not compromising his integrity and ethics.

“Just like Dijo’s first movie Queen, where Salim Kumar asks some relevant questions about gender equality, in Jana Gana Mana, Prithviraj plays an advocate and gives viewers some goosebump moments by asking relevant questions about the deep-rooted casteism and racism prevailing in the country,” Goutham VS wrote in his review for Indianexpress.com.

The film is bankrolled by Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon for their home production banner Prithviraj Productions. It is said that the movie has managed to become a hit at the box office.

Jana Gana Mana also reunited Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu after the duo set the box office on fire in 2019 with Driving Licence.