Jallikattu teaser: A ‘buffalo demon’ runs amok

The teaser of Jallikattu is out. Maverick filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery has directed the film from a script jointly written by S. Hareesh and R. Jayakumar. The film is based on Hareesh’s short story Maoist.

The teaser opens with a couple of men trying to slaughter a buffalo for consumption. But, the animal escapes from the clutches of death and sends the entire village into a tailspin. How difficult could it be to catch a buffalo? It is a buffalo after all. Apparently, it takes a village. It looks like containing a terrified buffalo that is running amok could be quite an impossible task. We get the glimpse of the film’s visual style and mood, which is utter chaos.

While the majority of men in the village are after the rouge beast, a few others are busy writing a petition requesting collector’s action against those who want to butcher a ‘mahisha’ (an ancient word which means buffalo demon).

Like previous Pellissery’s films, Jallikattu also stars an array of newcomers, mostly from Idukki, where the film was shot. Well-known actors Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose and Bigg Boss Malayalam season one winner Sabumon Abdusamad play the lead roles.

The film had its world premiere at the recently concluded Toronto International Film Festival. If reviews from the festival are anything to go by, Pellissery has put together a wild and crazy cinematic experience.