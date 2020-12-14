Jallikattu to be released in North America

In India, Jallikattu can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Friday Film House)

Malayalam film Jallikattu, which is India’s entry for 2021 Oscars, will soon hit screens in North America. Film production and distribution company XYZ Films has acquired North American rights to Jallikattu, reported Deadline.

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran. The film is about the violence and depravity that lurks just beneath the surface of everyday life. In Jallikattu, this side of human nature is revealed when a buffalo escapes just as it’s about to be slaughtered. Chaos ensues as the animal runs amok and with everyone in the village chasing after it, social order is upended, old feuds come bubbling to the surface and all pretence of civilisation is swept aside.

Lijo Jose Pellissery and Guneet Monga, who has boarded Jallikattu as an executive producer, said in a joint statement, “XYZ Films distributing and presenting Jallikattu is great news for all of us here in India. Their support means a lot to us. We are looking forward to this collaboration.”

In India, Jallikattu can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

