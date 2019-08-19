Jallikattu first photos: Lijo Jose Pellissery promises a spectacle

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s upcoming film Jallikattu will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival​, which will begin next month. The film will be screened at the festival in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema’ section.

“A bold new voice in Malayalam cinema, Lijo Jose Pellissery (Ee. Ma. Yau.) presents a portrait of a remote village in his hometown where a buffalo escapes and causes a frenzy of ecstatic violence,” read the description at the site of TIFF.

The still pictures from Jallikattu are visually striking. One of the pictures shows actor Antony Varghese stuck in the middle of what looks like a stampede and is covered with dirt and soil. Another photo resembled the classic evolution of man image. We can also see Bigg Boss Malayalam winner Sabumon Abdusamad fighting what seems like a buffalo.

Jallikattu is Pellissery’s directorial outing after Ee. Ma. Yau, which was one of the best cinema made in Malayalam last year. Going by the pictures, the director seems to have outdone himself with Jallikattu.

TIFF also announced that director Geethu Mohandas’s Moothon is also premiering in its Special Presentations programs. “Geetu Mohandas’ urgent and thought-provoking drama THE ELDER ONE, starring Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial), Sanjana Dipu, @ShashankSArora, and Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD). #TIFF19 (sic),” read the tweet on TIFF account.

Geethu Mohandas has co-written Moothon with ace-filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Shashank Arora among others in the cast. It’s noteworthy that filmmaker Geetu Mohandas won the Global Filmmaking Award at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival for the script.