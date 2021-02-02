Jallikattu earns Satellite Awards nomination

The International Press Academy has announced the nominees in various categories for the 25th Satellite Awards. And director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu is among the nine shortlisted movies in the Motion Picture, International category. The Malayalam action-thriller has been nominated along with Danish film Another Round, Finnish film Tove, Taiwanese drama A Sun, French film Two of Us, Spanish musical drama I’m No Longer Here, Ukrainian dystopian film Atlantis, Swiss drama My Little Sister and Guatemalan supernatural horror La Llorona.

The nomination assumes significance as Jallikattu is also contesting for an Oscar nod.

Talking about the Academy Awards, Jallikattu has made it to the list of 93 films eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film category. The final list of nominees (comprising 15 films) for the category will be revealed on February 9.

The 93rd Academy Awards is set to take place on April 25.

Jallikattu has been a favourite of the festival circuit since its debut at Toronto International Film Festival. The medium-budget spectacle thriller is about a buffalo, which goes on a rampage in a hilly village. And it sets off an emotionally-charged chase.

The film is based on a short story titled Maoist by S Hareesh, who also wrote the screenplay for the big-screen adaptation along with R Jayakumar.