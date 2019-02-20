Jagathy Sreekumar returns to acting

In 2012, veteran actor Jagathy Sreekumar was involved in a road accident near Thenjipalam in Kozhikode district. He suffered multiple fractures and injuries to the head, leaving him bedridden for over a year. The actor also underwent multiple surgeries which affected his memory and ability to speak.

Even as Jagathy is still recovering from the trauma, he will soon return to acting after a gap of six years.

According to reports, the actor’s doctors advised that sending him to a shooting location and exposing him to social interaction will improve his condition further. He has signed to act in a television commercial for a water theme park. The shooting is set to take place on February 27 in Thrissur.

Coming from a theatre background, Jagathy made his screen debut in 1975 film Chattambi Kalyani. The actor went on to establish himself as one of the finest comedy actors of Malayalam cinema. He has acted in more than 1,000 films in a career spanning over forty years and has delivered plenty of memorable performances.