Jagame Thanthiram: The title of Dhanush’s next is a homage to Rajinikanth

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has borrowed words from a classic song in 1979 movie Ninaithale Inikkum for the title of his next directorial. The song in question is “Sambo Sivasambo” featuring Superstar Rajinikanth. Jagame Thanthiram, the opening lyrics of the song, is the title of Subbaraj’s upcoming movie, which has Dhanush in the lead role.

Jagame Thanthiram roughly translates to “this universe is a ruse.” The motion poster of the movie was released on Wednesday revealing the title and character look of Dhanush. The video also shows the characters of Joju George, Kalaiyarasan and acting great James Cosmo. All of them looking sharp with their fancy guns and suits. Enter, Dhanush draped in traditional white veshti and a matching shirt. Also, he is carrying a lot of firepower: a military-grade automatic rifle and handguns.

In the motion poster, there is also a still of Dhanush presiding over a majestic feast. The still seems to be inspired by Picasso’s The Last Supper.

Karthik Subbaraj has also written the gangster drama, besides directing it. Bankrolled by S Sashikanth of YNOT Studios, the film also stars Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanchana Natarajan and Deepak Paramesh.

Jagame Thanthiram will open in cinemas on May 1, 2020.

