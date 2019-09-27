Jack Daniel teaser: Dileep locks horns with Arjun Sarja

Actor Dileep, who seemed content with doing just fight scenes in potboilers, has embraced a full-fledged action role in his upcoming film Jack Daniel. The Malayalam star on Friday released the teaser, which features glimpses of Dileep blooming into an action hero.

Set in some exotic locations, the teaser introduces Dileep’s character as a flamboyant rich man who can hop from building to building and make a safe landing after jumping over a bridge. He can take on a group of tough guys with a coolness that has always been the trademark of actions stars of south India.

Dileep’s athleticism and flamboyance find a match in Arjun Sarja. There are enough moments in the promo that suggest the highlight of this action entertainer will be the final face-off between the characters played by Dileep and Arjun. And then there is Pete Hein. In addition to choreographing the action scenes, he has also played a stylish bad guy in the film.

Jack Daniel is written and directed by SL Puram Jayasurya, who has helmed films like Speed Track, Angel John, and Sachin.

In the meantime, Dileep has signed a string of films, including a superhero movie named Parakkum Pappan. Parakkum Pappan will be directed by Viyaan Vishnu and Dileep’s Graand Production is co-producing the film with Carnival Motion Pictures.

Dileep’s Professor Dinkan, a 3D movie, which will mark the directorial debut of cinematographer Ramachandra Babu is also in the pipeline.