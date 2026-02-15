Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
He directed record 141 films; worked with Prem Nazir 84 times; gave Mohanlal and Mammootty early push
There was a time when a Malayalam film headlined by A-listers could be made for Rs 1.5 lakh, including the male lead's remuneration of Rs 5,000 and the female lead's Rs 3,500. J Sasikumar ruled this era.
While the Malayalam film industry has produced several legendary directors over the decades who have played key roles in shaping Indian cinema as we see it today, few can match the fruitfulness of Nambiathuseril Varkey John. Even if his real name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s almost impossible for any Malayalam cinema enthusiast not to have heard his screen name: J Sasikumar. One of the most successful filmmakers in the history of the industry, Sasikumar was instrumental in Malayalam cinema’s box-office rise in the 1960s and ’70s, earning him the sobriquet “Hitmaker,” and establishing the careers of many actors.
J Sasikumar’s foray into cinema with acting aspirations
Incidentally, Sasikumar entered the world of cinema with the dream of becoming an actor. It was with this aim that he, drawing from his theatre background, knocked on the doors of Udaya Studios, owned by veteran filmmaker Kunchacko. However, in a small industry that had enough heroes by then, and with Sathyan, Prem Nazir, and Madhu already soaring, the future looked bleak for Sasikumar. Although he appeared in a few movies, including Vishappinte Vili, Thiramala, and Oral Koodi Kallanayi, it soon became apparent to him that he might never make it as an actor.
J Sasikumar’s directorial debut
But that was only the beginning of the Sasikumar era, and he soon transitioned to film direction. However, he initially didn’t receive credit in that domain either. His life, nevertheless, changed when he met ace filmmaker PA Thomas. Along with him, Sasikumar co-directed the Prem Nazir-Sheela starrer Kudumbini (1964), which emerged as a massive hit. He worked with Thomas in Porter Kunjali (1965), too, before making his debut as an independent director with Jeevithayaathra. With his Thommante Makkal also turning out to be a big success, a new era had dawned upon Malayalam cinema.
J Sasikumar: The magician who made movies overnight
In a career spanning over three decades, J Sasikumar helmed a record 141 movies, reportedly the second most by an Indian director after Dasari Narayana Rao (151). Interestingly, 84 of them featured Prem Nazir, Malayalam’s biggest superstar. He also created a total of 67 movies featuring the Prem Nazir-Sheela lead duo. He also holds the record for directing the most films in a single year — 15 movies in 1977 — thus positioning himself as a force to be reckoned with.
According to an old Mathrubhumi report, Sasikumar’s life also features a remarkable instance in which he developed a story and screenplay in a single night and began production the next day. One Saturday, a producer visited him with Nazir’s dates and asked him to put together a movie and start shooting by Monday. That’s how the superhit Post Mortem (1982), starring Prem Nazir, Mammootty, and Sukumaran, was born.
There was a time when a Malayalam film headlined by A-listers could be made for Rs 1.5 lakh. While the male lead must be paid Rs 5,000, the female lead Rs 3,500, the villain Rs 2,000, and the director Rs 1,500. Those were the remuneration rates for a movie headlined by Nazir and Sheela, helmed by Sasikumar. He ruled this era, delivering hits and superhits back-to-back. His name alone was enough to draw people to theatres, as he ensured a minimum guarantee.
Not only did he catapult Nazir and Sheela to superstardom, but he also played a key role in establishing the careers of actors like Jayabharathi, Jose Prakash, Kamal Haasan, Sukumaran, Soman, Jayan, Vijayasree, and Jagathy Sreekumar, among others. In his later years, he also worked with the then up-and-coming actors Mohanlal and Mammootty, giving them a handful of notable movies like Attimari, Madrasile Mon, Aattakalasam, Kaattaruvi, Keni, Chakravalam Chuvannappol, Pathamudayam, Swanthamevide Bandhamevide, and Ente Entethu Mathrem, among others.
He was also renowned for adapting hits in other languages to Malayalam. Sasikumar even remade director Chandra Barot’s all-time classic Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Don (1978), penned by Salim-Javed, into Malayalam as Shobhraj, featuring Mohanlal. Some of his other notable movies include Balyakalasakhi, Love in Kerala, Rest House, Rahasyam, Bobanum Moliyum, Maravil Thirivu Sookshikkuka, Pancha Thanthram, Picnic, Alibabayum 41 Kallanmaarum, Kaayamkulam Kochunniyude Makan, Mukkuvane Snehicha Bhootham, Mudhra Mothiram, Jayikkanaayi Janichavan, and Karipuranda Jeevithangal.
J Sasikumar was awarded the Kerala government’s JC Daniel Award, the highest honour in Malayalam cinema, in 2012. He passed away in Kochi in 2014 at the age of 86.
