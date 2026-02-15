He directed record 141 films; worked with Prem Nazir 84 times; gave Mohanlal and Mammootty early push

While the Malayalam film industry has produced several legendary directors over the decades who have played key roles in shaping Indian cinema as we see it today, few can match the fruitfulness of Nambiathuseril Varkey John. Even if his real name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s almost impossible for any Malayalam cinema enthusiast not to have heard his screen name: J Sasikumar. One of the most successful filmmakers in the history of the industry, Sasikumar was instrumental in Malayalam cinema’s box-office rise in the 1960s and ’70s, earning him the sobriquet “Hitmaker,” and establishing the careers of many actors.

J Sasikumar’s foray into cinema with acting aspirations

Incidentally, Sasikumar entered the world of cinema with the dream of becoming an actor. It was with this aim that he, drawing from his theatre background, knocked on the doors of Udaya Studios, owned by veteran filmmaker Kunchacko. However, in a small industry that had enough heroes by then, and with Sathyan, Prem Nazir, and Madhu already soaring, the future looked bleak for Sasikumar. Although he appeared in a few movies, including Vishappinte Vili, Thiramala, and Oral Koodi Kallanayi, it soon became apparent to him that he might never make it as an actor.