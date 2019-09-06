Ittymaani: Made in China, Love Action Drama and Brother’s Day movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

If you are a movie buff, it is one of those Fridays when you are forced to make that tough choice as to which film to watch first. The exciting line-up of films does not make the decision-making process any easier. A romantic comedy starring adorable actors (Love Action Drama). A seasoned actor promising a laugh riot (Ittymaani: Made in China) and a revenge drama with a top star in the lead (Brother’s Day). As if it is not enough, we also have what seems like an uplifting sports drama (Finals).

Even as we have four films coming out of four different genres, all of the Onam releases have one thing in common – all of them are helmed by debutant directors.

Starring Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara in the lead roles, Love Action Drama marks the debut of Dhyan Sreenivasan as a director.

Mohanlal’s Ittimaani Made in China is jointly written and directed by Jibi and Joju. It also stars KPAC Lalitha, Honey Rose, Aju Varghese and Salim Kumar.

Prithviraj-starrer Brother’s Day is written and directed by actor Kalabhavan Shajohn. The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prayaga Rose Martin, Aima Rosmy Sebastian and Miya George.