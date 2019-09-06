Toggle Menu
Ittymaani: Made in China, Love Action Drama and Brother's Day movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Ittymaani: Made in China, Love Action Drama and Brother's Day.

Ittymaani: Made in China, Love Action Drama and Brother's Day
Ittymaani: Made in China, Love Action Drama and Brother’s Day movie review: It is the clash of the biggies in Mollywood.

If you are a movie buff, it is one of those Fridays when you are forced to make that tough choice as to which film to watch first. The exciting line-up of films does not make the decision-making process any easier. A romantic comedy starring adorable actors (Love Action Drama). A seasoned actor promising a laugh riot (Ittymaani: Made in China) and a revenge drama with a top star in the lead (Brother’s Day). As if it is not enough, we also have what seems like an uplifting sports drama (Finals).

Even as we have four films coming out of four different genres, all of the Onam releases have one thing in common – all of them are helmed by debutant directors.

Starring Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara in the lead roles, Love Action Drama marks the debut of Dhyan Sreenivasan as a director.

Mohanlal’s Ittimaani Made in China is jointly written and directed by Jibi and Joju. It also stars KPAC Lalitha, Honey Rose, Aju Varghese and Salim Kumar.

Prithviraj-starrer Brother’s Day is written and directed by actor Kalabhavan Shajohn. The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prayaga Rose Martin, Aima Rosmy Sebastian and Miya George.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Ittymaani: Made in China, Love Action Drama and Brother's Day.

Radikaa Sarathkumar on Ittymaani: Made in China

Radikaa Sarathkumar, who returns to Mollywood with Ittymaani: Made in China, had earlier shared on Twitter, "Thank you @Mohanlal sir and #Ittymaani team. it was a honour to work with you, looking forward to great success. It’s a wrap for me, now for some time with family."

Vignesh Shivn on Nayanthara's Love Action Drama

Vignesh Shivn posted on Twitter, "All the best to this super energetic team for their earnest efforts to make a lovely family entertainer. My fav @NivinOfficial joins the new feel good filmmaker #DhyanSreenivasan to make this pretty film wit the always beautiful #Nayanthara 😘 Enjoy this movie frm today."

And finally, we have Finals, which stars Rajisha Vijayan. She garnered a lot of appreciation for her performance in June that came out earlier this year. The film, directed by debutant PR Arun, will follow the struggles of a female cyclist who prepares for 2020 Olympics. Led by Rajisha, the film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Niranjan Raju, Maniyanpilla Raju, Tini Tom and Kunjan among others.

Chhichhore, It: Chapter Two, Sivappu Manjal Pachai, Mahamuni and Zombie among more will also release across India.

