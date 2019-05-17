Ittymaani Made in China first look: Mohanlal performs Margamkali

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Friday unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Ittymaani: Made in China. In the poster, Mohanlal strikes a pose while sporting the costume of Margamkali, an ancient Christian dance form.

Advertising

Even as the film was announced last year in October, the film only went on the floors last month. The film is helmed by directors Jibi and Joju and is bankrolled by Anthony Perumbavoor.

In Ittymaani: Made in China, Mohanlal is said to play the role of a Thrissur native. Even as the majority of the shooting will happen in Thrissur, the film’s crew will also, reportedly, shoot some portions in Singapore.

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar was also present at the film’s launch event. She is playing an important role in the comedy-drama. This will be her first collaboration with Mohanlal in 34 years. The actors’ previous collaboration was Koodum Thedi, which came out in 1985.