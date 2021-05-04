It’s official: Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 to get a Hindi remake, makers acquire rights of film

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studio International on Tuesday confirmed that he has brought the Hindi remake rights of Malayalam hit Drishyam 2 – The Resumption. “With the huge success of Drishyam 2, the story needs to be told with passion and commitment and we as Producers are committed to that,” said the producer in a statement.

Drishyam 2 released earlier this year directly on Amazon Prime Video. And it received a unanimous thumbs up from critics and fans. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal had reprised the role of Georgekutty in the sequel, which was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

“The story of Drishyam 2 resonated with people and I am so glad that Panorama Studios will make it reach a wider audience with the Hindi remake. I am looking forward to it,” said Jeethu Joseph, who had already finished directing the Telugu remake of Drishyam 2.

It remains to be seen whether Jeethu Joseph will also step in to helm the Hindi remake. The producers of Panorama Studios International have so far not officially confirmed the director and the star cast of the project. However, it is fair to assume that the producers will retain the principal star cast of the 2015 Drishyam.

The earlier film had Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. And these actors are likely to return to reprise their respective roles in the sequel as well.

Jeethu Joseph had retained the main star cast from the 2013 film for the sequel. And he also did the same for the Telugu remake titled Drushyam 2. It is unlikely the filmmakers would rope in different actors for the Hindi remake of the sequel. And yet, the filmmakers are keeping the cards very close to the chest.

Drishyam 2 – The Resumption is set six years after the events of the first film. It follows the struggles of the Georgekutty family, which has now become the subject of gossip and ridicule in the village.