Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

It’s a wrap for Mammootty starrer Christopher

B Unnikrishnan's upcoming directorial Christopher stars Mammootty and Amala Paul in the lead roles.

B Unnikrishnan, MammoottyDirector B Unnikrishnan with actor Mammootty. (Photo; Instagram/unnikrishnan_b_director)

Actors Mammootty and Amala Paul have wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming film Christopher. The movie is helmed by B Unnikrishnan.

Unnikrishnan took to social media to share an update on the completion of Christopher. The director also thanked the cast and crew of the movie. Sharing a photo from the sets of the film, he wrote, “We finished filming Christopher at 2 am today. 79 days of shoot. Mammukka was playing out Christopher for 65 days. Thank you, Mammukka. A big thank you to every one of my cast and crew.”

Also Read |Happy Birthday Mammootty: When he requested director KS Sethumadhavan for a role, was told ‘don’t act’

According to sources close to Amala Paul, Christopher fulfills her dream of working with Mammootty.

A source close to the actor said, “Amala is a huge fan of Mammokka and she was waiting for the right opportunity to work with him. Working with the actor was a dream that came true for her. She thoroughly enjoyed every bit of working with him. During Christopher, she was amazed by director B Unnikrishnan’s fast-paced but productive working style. She had a fabulous time shooting for Christopher.”

Mammootty had unveiled the first look poster of Christopher on the eve of his 71st birthday. He captioned the poster, “Presenting The First Look Poster of #Christopher. Written by #Udaykrishna , Directed by Unnikrishnan B & Produced by #RDIlluminations.” The tagline of the film reads, “Biography of a vigilante cop.”

29-09-2022
