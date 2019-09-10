It’s a dream come true: Nivin Pauly on Moothon Toronto premiere

Actor Nivin Pauly is very excited about his upcoming film Moothon premiering at the prestigious Toronto Film Festival. Noting that he has worked very hard for the Geetu Mohandas directorial, the actor said he was looking forward to seeing the reaction of the audience when the film gets its theatrical release.

“It’s an absolute honour to have my film Moothon premiering at the Toronto Film Festival. I must say it’s a dream come true moment,” Nivin said in a statement on Tuesday. The actor is currently in Canada to attend the film’s screening along with the main cast and crew.

“I always wanted to take my films to a wider audience and this is big. Moothon is a film I shot with complete honesty. So much hard work and preparations went into the making of this film. I must appreciate the efforts of Geetu Mohandas, who is the director of Moothon and the production team that includes Anurag Kashyap and of course the technical team lead by the phenomenal Rajeev Ravi. This is a movie that will surely excite the audience when its releases worldwide,” he added. “And yes, I am looking forward to the premiere show.”

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Moothon will be screened in the Special Presentations section at the festival. In addition to producing the movie, ace Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has co-written it along with Mohandas.

Moothon has generated a lot of curiosity among film-goers, thanks to the way Nivin Pauly is presented in the film. With a scar on his face, the actor looks menacing, which is a far cry from the boy-next-door charm that made him a hit with the Malayalam audience. The film is said to follow the journey of a young boy who sets out to an island to find his long lost elder brother.

Moothon is the second Malayalam film to have its world premiere at Toronto Film Festival 2019. Director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu recently made quite an impression on international critics.