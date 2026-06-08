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‘It is vulgar’: Supriya Menon slams paps’ behaviour at Salim Kumar’s funeral
During the funeral, Salim Kumar's son Chandu Salim Kumar was seen urging photographers and camera crews to move back and give the family room to grieve.
National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar was cremated with full state honours at his residence in North Paravur on Sunday. However, his funeral soon made headlines after a video surfaced showing his son, Chandu Salim Kumar, expressing frustration over media personnel entering the family’s private space during the final rites.
During the funeral, Chandu was seen urging photographers and camera crews to move back and give the family room to grieve. Reacting to the incident, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife and film producer Supriya Menon took to Instagram Stories and called the media’s conduct “vulgar.”
She wrote, “Yet again, a family trying to say goodbye to their loved one, a moment fraught with heartbreaking grief and pain. But here again, there is a collection of cameras and mikes jostling to get this final goodbye in close-up, like vultures flying closer and closer to their prey. The son shouting to get some space, asking them to move back so he can cry in peace. What have we become? This voyeuristic urge to consume everything in real time, abandoning all sense of propriety and decorum.”
She further added, “Let people grieve in peace; they have enough pain as it is. There ought to be some self-restraint and course correction. This isn’t journalism. It’s voyeurism! Lurid and vulgar.”
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What happened at Salim Kumar’s funeral?
A video from the funeral showed Chandu Salim Kumar becoming visibly upset as media personnel gathered close to the area where family members were paying their last respects. He was seen repeatedly asking camera crews to move back as the crowd around the actor’s mortal remains continued to grow. Several clips from the incident have since gone viral on social media.
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The funeral was attended by a large number of mourners, including members of the Malayalam film fraternity. Actors Meera Jasmine and Dileep were among those who paid their final respects to the veteran performer.
Salim Kumar was widely admired for his ability to seamlessly transition between comedy and intense character-driven roles, earning acclaim across genres throughout his career.
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