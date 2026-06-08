‘It is vulgar’: Supriya Menon slams paps’ behaviour at Salim Kumar’s funeral

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar was cremated with full state honours at his residence in North Paravur on Sunday. However, his funeral soon made headlines after a video surfaced showing his son, Chandu Salim Kumar, expressing frustration over media personnel entering the family’s private space during the final rites.

During the funeral, Chandu was seen urging photographers and camera crews to move back and give the family room to grieve. Reacting to the incident, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife and film producer Supriya Menon took to Instagram Stories and called the media’s conduct “vulgar.”

Supriya Menon Instagram Story Supriya Menon Instagram Story

She wrote, “Yet again, a family trying to say goodbye to their loved one, a moment fraught with heartbreaking grief and pain. But here again, there is a collection of cameras and mikes jostling to get this final goodbye in close-up, like vultures flying closer and closer to their prey. The son shouting to get some space, asking them to move back so he can cry in peace. What have we become? This voyeuristic urge to consume everything in real time, abandoning all sense of propriety and decorum.”