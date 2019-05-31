Is Mohanlal the fittest Malayalam actor?

Mohanlal is approaching 60, but you wouldn’t be able to guess that by looking at the Malayalam superstar. The Lucifer actor, who celebrated his birthday on May 21, shares pictures and videos from his workout routine on social media, and they will surely give you fitness goals.

The most striking part about Mohanlal’s fitness routine is he does it just to keep himself in good shape and not for any particular film he is appearing in.

The latest video of Mohanlal is once again giving us fitness goals. It is a video of the actor doing the battle rope workout. The video is enough to shame stars younger than him.

Several other photos show him working out while being accompanied by his trainer. Clearly the actor is as committed to fitness as he is to the craft of acting.

Check out his Mohanlal’s workout pictures and videos:

On the work front, Mohanlal was last seen in political thriller Lucifer. His next is Ittymaani: Made in China. The actor will also headline Priyadarshan’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is in the post-production phase.