Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu trailer: Pranav Mohanlal is troubled by his father’s legacy

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu trailer: Going by the trailer, Arun Gopy directorial Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu revolves around Pranav Mohanlal's Appu, who struggles to distance himself from his father's tainted legacy.

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu is Pranav Mohanlal’s second film.

Suriya on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of upcoming film Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu (21st Century), which is due in cinemas this Friday. The over one-minute trailer has several moments that suggest this film draws its main conflict from Mohanlal’s 1987 film Irupatham Noottandu (20th Century).

Going by the trailer, the film revolves around Pranav Mohanlal’s Appu, who struggles to distance himself from his father’s tainted legacy. To guess Appu’s father’s name is Sagar Alias Jacky (Mohanlal) might be a fair assumption. The story is set in Goa, and all Appu wants is seemingly a peaceful time in everyone’s favourite holiday destination. But, his father’s legacy as a crime boss haunts him, forcing him to take on his rivals.

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu is written and directed by Arun Gopy of Ramaleela fame. While sharing the trailer, he promised a “purely entertaining film.”

“Finally, presenting the trailer of Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu! Not putting forth any claims of a blockbuster or a mass-film, we humbly request you to watch the film with an open heart and nothing more! We hope you’ll enjoy every second of this purely entertaining film! (sic),” Arun wrote on his Facebook page.

The upcoming film is Pranav Mohanlal’s second film after last year’s Aadhi. The film also stars Zaya David, Manoj K. Jayan, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bijukuttan, Siddique and Innocent among others.

