Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu: Pranav Mohanlal plays a surfer

Pranav Mohanlal on Tuesday unveiled a new poster revealing details about his character in upcoming film Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu. He plays a surfer in the film, which is directed by Arun Gopy of Ramaleela fame.

The project is currently in the post-production stage and Pranav is currently busy dubbing for the film. The teaser of the film released earlier this month and created lot of buzz among fans.

Pranav, who was seen as a soft-spoken and humble boy in his debut film Aadhi, plays an extrovert in Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu. He gets to deliver punchlines, show off his dancing skills and also has a bunch of girls drool over him. In short, Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu will aim to establish him as a commercially viable hero.

Pranav Mohanlal played a parkour enthusiast in his first film. He underwent training in free-running to perform his own stunts of jumping from one building to the next in the film. For his role in Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, the actor took surfing lessons in Bali.

The title Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu is inspired by Mohanlal’s hit film Irupatham Noottandu (1987), which was directed by K Madhu. The movie is set to release on January 25, 2019.

After Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, Arun Gopy will start shooting his next with Mohanlal. The untitled film will be bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakuppadam, who also produced Ramaleela.