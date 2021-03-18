Irul trailer: Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Darshana Rajendran’s murder mystery to release on Netflix

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil on Thursday unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film, Irul. And it promises a gripping murder mystery, just the thriller you want to wrap up your Friday with. The film will release directly on Netflix on April 2. Irul is Fahadh’s second film to have a direct-to-home release via a streaming service after his last year’s computer-screen based film, C U Soon, which was an Amazon Prime Video release.

The trailer promises us a classic whodunnit and also establishes the mood of the movie. The mystery seems to unravel in the course of one night at a secluded house, during heavy rain and a power cut. Metaphorically, all characters in the movie seem to be in the dark.

“A dark rainy night, an empty house, a stranded couple and an unknown man. A sleek game of the cat and the mouse starts playing on, as the three of them find a dead body in the basement,” read the Netflix synopsis of the movie.

Besides Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran have played important roles in the film. These actors have already worked together previously. While Fahadh and Soubin acted together in critically acclaimed Kumbalangi Nights, Darshana shared screen space with Fahadh in C U Soon.

Irul is the directorial debut of Naseef Yusuf Izuddin, who is an alumnus of Canada’s Vancouver Film School. And in the past, he was associated with the productions of acclaimed Bollywood films such as Newton, Badlapur, and Tumbbad.