Inspired by his daughter Ally, Prithviraj announces return to direction

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran on Wednesday said that he is considering starting his next directorial soon. Inspired by his daughter Ally’s storyline, Prithviraj seems to have developed an urge to tell a story.

Prithviraj took to Twitter to share a picture of a slate that has a logline of a story set in the backdrop of World War 2. It is about a father-son duo who live in America and later seek safety and shelter at a refugee camp during the war. The story also has a feel-good ending. “This was the best story line I heard during this lockdown. But since shooting this in the midst of a pandemic seemed an unlikely proposition, I chose another script. Yup. Thinking of getting behind the camera again. Details will follow soon (sic),” Prithviraj wrote on his Twitter account.

It is noteworthy that Prithviraj was expected to make a comeback as a director with a sequel to his 2019 directorial debut Lucifer. The sequel has been titled Empuraan, and Prithviraj is working on its script with writer Murali Gopy. The sequel is said to reveal the origin story of international crimelord Khureshi Ab’raam, played by Mohanlal. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.

Prithviraj was shooting for director Shaji Kailas’ Kaduva when the industry came to a standstill due to the second wave of coronavirus. Meanwhile, producer Anto Joseph has confirmed that Prithviraj’s upcoming film Cold Case will release directly on an OTT platform. The buzz is that Prithviraj’s upcoming movies Kuruthi and Brahmam are also likely to go the OTT way.