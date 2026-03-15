Inside Raai Laxmi’s Mumbai home: A French-style kitchen, an exquisite walk-in closet, a ‘door to the divine’ and a cave-style balcony

Though she hails from Karnataka, it is Mumbai, the City of Dreams, that renowned South Indian actor Raai Laxmi chose for her forever home. However, the space belongs more to her “three little babies,” her dogs, than to her, as they, particularly Lolo — who she says is cute but the real “brat” among the lot — run the show there. Nonetheless, anyone who sees pictures of her stylish and beautifully designed Mumbai home may mistake it for a well-maintained café on one of the top floors of a plush residential building. But that’s all thanks to how she and her team maintain it.

While the house has several thoughtfully placed decorative items, one wouldn’t believe that a pair of mirrors was what she spent the most time searching for, but that’s intriguingly true. In her ravishing living room, Laxmi has a relief sculpture of a woman’s face with decorative mirrors for eyes. Bathed in golden hues, she says, as she gives Pinkvilla a tour of “Raai-Villa,” the art-piece has since become the “talk of the house.”

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Dining tabletop customised from China and an inception round mirror

Although she’s rarely in the city owing to her busy schedule, Laxmi says her dining area is one of the places she spends the most time in when she’s at home. Having a vivid idea of what the furniture there should look like, she got the dining tabletop customised from China, and all items around it, including the chairs, radiate different shades of green, much like the table. Right next to it, she also has an inception round mirror that adds depth to the space.

While the entire area contains many decorative items, none are particularly flashy, which could have detracted from the overall space’s beauty. Instead, they have been set up in such a way that one thing complements the other, particularly in terms of colour. Although the living area has splashes of green, blue, brown, and white, as well as golden lights, none of them stands out overtly; their subdued tones only add to the space’s warmth. The living area also features a cosy couch with a chandelier overhead and a tree stump centre table.

While the entire living area in Raai Laxmi’s home contains many decorative items, none are particularly flashy. (Screenshot: YouTube/Pinkvilla) While the entire living area in Raai Laxmi’s home contains many decorative items, none are particularly flashy. (Screenshot: YouTube/Pinkvilla)

Right next to the dining table, Raai Laxmi has an inception round mirror that adds depth to the space. (Screenshot: YouTube/Pinkvilla) Right next to the dining table, Raai Laxmi has an inception round mirror that adds depth to the space. (Screenshot: YouTube/Pinkvilla)

No-TV policy in living room

Since she didn’t want to install a television in the living area, Laxmi had a “media room” built right nearby, but separated by a glass door. Besides the large TV on the wall, she keeps some of the awards she received over the years. It also has a 10-foot couch that cost her about half of its price to move in, since it wouldn’t fit through the doors.

Much like other parts of her house, this media room also reflects her artistic background, and the wall behind the long couch features installations — including an old radio, a photo camera, a typewriter, and an old movie camera — that map the history of the entertainment industry. Right beside the “art wall” is a secret “door to the divine” that opens to her puja room.

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The living area also features a cosy couch with a chandelier overhead and a tree stump centre table. (Screenshot: YouTube/Pinkvilla) The living area also features a cosy couch with a chandelier overhead and a tree stump centre table. (Screenshot: YouTube/Pinkvilla)

A sneak peek into her bedroom reveals a lot about Raai Laxmi as a person, as she may be one of the few who keep a coffee machine right near the entrance. “Coffee doesn’t keep me awake. I think coffee brings life into me and I enjoy it. This is what I begin my days with. Everything starts here (from the coffee machine),” she says. She also has a beautifully arranged vanity mirror right next to her bed.

But the biggest attraction of all is an exquisite walk-in wardrobe, something she always dreamed of having. Aside from her apparel, it also houses her large collection of purses, among which is one made by Louis Vuitton that took her six years to get. She also has handbags by Bottega Veneta and a customised Goyard piece with her initials inscribed.

Although the living area has splashes of green, blue, brown, and white, as well as golden lights, none of them stands out overtly. (Screenshot: YouTube/Pinkvilla) Although the living area has splashes of green, blue, brown, and white, as well as golden lights, none of them stands out overtly. (Screenshot: YouTube/Pinkvilla)

The picture-perfect balcony

Towards the end of the video, Raai Laxmi also takes us to her kitchen, which has a French touch. Before signing off, she shows off the most picture-perfect spot in her abode: her jaw-dropping balcony, which almost resembles a cave, with walls carved to look like rocks. It also offers panoramic views of the city and picturesque sunsets.

Raai Laxmi in her picture-perfect balcony at her Raai Laxmi in her picture-perfect balcony at her Mumbai home. (Screenshot: YouTube/Pinkvilla)

A Saurashtrian belonging to the Kutchi community, she once told the Times of India that although she was born and raised in Bengaluru, her parents eventually moved to Belagavi (Belgaum). Renowned for her performances in movies such as Karka Kasadara, Valmiki, Dharmapuri, Rock n’ Roll, Annan Thampi, Dhaam Dhoom, 2 Harihar Nagar, Naan Avanillai 2, Chattambinadu, Ividam Swargamanu, Irumbukkottai Murattu Singam, Kanchana, Mankatha, Thaandavam, Aranmanai, Bangalore Naatkal, Akira, and Where Is the Venkatalakshmi, she was most recently seen in the Malayalam film DNA.