Inside Mohanlal’s green haven: How actor turned passion for organic farming into a success

Aside from being one of the greatest and most influential actors in Indian cinema, Mohanlal also ranks among the most successful superstars the Malayalam film industry has ever seen. However, his interests transcend cinema, and he has often tried his hand at a variety of other fields, including theatre, music, entrepreneurship, and even magic.

During the Covid-induced lockdown early this decade, Mohanlal also ventured into organic farming and created a small green haven on half an acre of land adjacent to his home in Elamakkara, Kaloor, in Ernakulam district.

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Mohanlal’s passion project

The Malayalam superstar began focusing more on this endeavour after the entire entertainment industry came to a standstill, with the shooting and production of films and soap operas were halted due to Covid restrictions, including the lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.

Mohanlal began focusing more on this endeavour following the Covid-induced lockdown. (Screenshot: YouTube/KrishimithraTVindia; enhanced using AI) Mohanlal began focusing more on this endeavour following the Covid-induced lockdown. (Screenshot: YouTube/KrishimithraTVindia; enhanced using AI)

In a video shared on social media at the time, the acting legend talked in detail about his farming while walking through the land and engaging in small activities with his gardener. However, this endeavour wasn’t something Mohanlal embarked on suddenly following the outbreak of Covid. In fact, he had been involved in it since the mid-2010s.

Mohanlal engaged in farming on his land. (Screenshot: YouTube/KrishimithraTVindia; enhanced using AI) Mohanlal engaged in farming on his land. (Screenshot: YouTube/KrishimithraTVindia; enhanced using AI)

“For the past four or five years, we have been growing the vegetables we need here in this small area. We grow here bitter gourd, beans, ladyfinger, tomatoes, green chillies, ash gourd, pumpkin, corn, and tapioca, among others,” Mohanlal revealed.

Emphasising that growing the vegetables one needs for daily use in whatever space they have is something anyone can do, he pointed out that one can even raise crops in grow bags if they don’t have land. He added that whenever he is at home, he uses these homegrown vegetables.

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Mohanlal with his gardener on his farmland. (Screenshot: YT/KrishimithraTVindia; enhanced using AI) Mohanlal with his gardener on his farmland. (Screenshot: YT/KrishimithraTVindia; enhanced using AI)

During that time, former Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar had also shared the video on social media, lauding Mohanlal for leading by example and promoting organic farming, which does not use chemical fertilisers.

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A recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Mohanlal is widely regarded as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema history. In a career spanning over 45 years, he has appeared in more than 360 films and has won the National Film Award for Best Actor twice. He was most recently seen in director Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3 (2026), the third instalment in their eponymous franchise.

Former Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar had lauded Mohanlal for promoting organic farming. (Screenshot: YouTube/KrishimithraTVindia; enhanced using AI) Former Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar had lauded Mohanlal for promoting organic farming. (Screenshot: YouTube/KrishimithraTVindia; enhanced using AI)

As of Sunday, May 31, Drishyam 3 has grossed Rs 219.75 crore globally, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its India nett collection stands at Rs 91.35 crore. On Saturday, marking its 10th day in theatres, the crime thriller minted Rs 5.10 crore across 2,570 shows with a total occupancy of 38.7 per cent.

With this, Mohanlal has become the only Malayalam actor to have three Rs 200 crore films, the other two being L2: Empuraan (Rs 266.81 crore) and Thudarum (Rs 235.38 crore).