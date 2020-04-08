Indrans shows how to make face masks at home in this tutorial

Indrans was a costume designer before he decided to become an actor. Indrans was a costume designer before he decided to become an actor.

Seasoned actor Indrans is contributing more than money to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He has taken up his previous job of tailoring to assist the government in its battle against the virus.

The Kerala government has pressed prisoners in jails to produce masks to meet the growing demand.

And Indrans has joined the inmates at the Poojappura central jail to make face masks. A video, released by Kerala’s health minister KK Shailaja, shows the award-winning actor putting his tailoring skills to work.

Indrans also explains the methods to make the face mask at home in the video. All you need to is two pieces of cotton cloths and a few strips of thread to make a factory-grade mask in your house.

There is a shortage of masks. The government, with the help of central jail inmates, have already generated more than one lakh face masks. “We can make the mask we need at home if you have a basic sewing machine at home,” Indrans says in the video.

The actor goes on to explain the step-by-step process to make a mask with things available at home in less than five minutes.

If you didn’t know, Indrans was a costume designer before he decided to don the greasepaint. The actor’s real name is Surendran Kochuvelu. Indrans, which was also the name of his tailoring shop, is his stage name.

It is worth noting that Indrans had played a role in last year’s Virus, which chronicled the Kerala government’s struggle to contain the outbreak of Nipah virus.

