Indrans shines in Velukkakka Oppu Ka, which is streaming on BookMyShow

Indrans has delivered a moving portrayal of a father living in the countryside, who has been abandoned by a workaholic son in his latest film Velukkakka Oppu Ka. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Ashok R. Kalitha, has a familiar premise, which tries to show the emotional turmoil that parents undergo when their children no longer seem to care about them.

Velukkakka, played by Indrans, has been a subject of ridicule in his village owing to his name. The villagers mock him as “kakka”, which means crow in Malayalam. While Velukkakka never seems to mind the villagers, all the mocking has caused a lot of trauma to his son Harish, who is called “son of a crow.” Young Harish holds his father responsible for this humiliation and holds him in contempt. Velukkakka and his wife decide to send their son away to the city for education to keep him away from embarrassment. For Harish, his father represents disgrace, humiliation and insults he suffered as a child, so he makes excuses to skip visiting his parents. The old parents bear the brunt of Harish’s resentment for no fault of theirs.

Ashok, however, ends the film with many unanswered questions. For example, the Onam bumper lottery ticket that Velukkakka is forced into buying gets a lot of attention in the film. One is likely to believe that a Rs 12 crore jackpot is bound to change the fortunes of Velukkakka forever. But, for some reasons, that lottery ticket disappears into thin air without making any contribution to the course of the story. So is that the secret that Velukkakka tells his well-wisher Mathews?

Indrans looks natural in the role of a farmer quietly longing for his son. His performance and the film’s soothing frames, which capture the lush green paddy fields of Kerala stay with you. It’s an engaging watch, mainly thanks to the feeling we develop for the character of Indrans.

Velukkakka Oppu Ka is streaming on BookMyShow.