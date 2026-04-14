‘Rank 1’ Indrans left school after Class 4 as he couldn’t afford a uniform; appeared for Class 7 exams after winning National Award at 68

Among the many things Malayalam cinema is known and appreciated for, its long list of extraordinary character actors ranks among the highest. Ever since the industry’s birth, one of its major strengths has been that creators could courageously write layered, impactful roles not just for the leading stars but also for the supporting ones, as they would be just as talented, if not more, than the former. Indrans is one such artiste who has often displayed his immense potential by playing a wide range of roles across starkly different genres, thus positioning himself as one of the most potent arrows in the quiver of Malayalam cinema.

Indrans’ early life

Born on March 16, 1956, in Thiruvananthapuram as Surendran Kochuvelu, Indrans made his foray into the film industry in 1981 as a costume designer, and then kick-started his career as an actor by taking on small roles. While he initially played predominantly comedic characters and excelled at them, he was often typecast in those roles, with few filmmakers willing to experiment with him or push his boundaries.

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However, today’s young directors have consistently given him a wide range of roles, extracting the best from him at every turn. Eventually, after 40 years in the industry, the actor received a Special Mention at the 69th National Film Awards for his performance in director Rojin Thomas’ Home (2021). Over the past few years, he has portrayed serious, villainous, comedic, and dramatic characters simultaneously, emerging as one of the most versatile actors in contemporary Malayalam cinema.

Humble beginnings

However, Indrans’ life before entering movies was marred by poverty. In fact, he had to drop out of school at a young age as his family didn’t have enough money. Despite being a bright student, he shared that he had to quit school because his family could not afford a uniform and books.

Indrans in the movie Ratholsavam. (Express archive photo) Indrans in the movie Ratholsavam. (Express archive photo)

“My schooling and childhood were all in Kumarapuram, Thiruvananthapuram. I was very good at my studies and consistently got the first rank. Back then, bright students were made to sit on the front benches; so I was always a ‘front-bench’ student,” Reporter Live quoted Indrans as saying.

He added, “It was while I was in the fourth grade that the uniform became an issue. I didn’t go to school that whole year. The following year, we didn’t have the money to buy books and a uniform together. The school had made uniforms mandatory. That is how I had to end my studies. We were seven children at home, and I was the third.”

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Indrans appears for Class VII equivalency exams

Nonetheless, after earning his first National Film Award, Indrans appeared for the Class VII equivalency examinations of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority in 2024, finally giving his dream of completing his formal education a chance. Although his initial plan was to appear for the Class 10 equivalency examinations, he could not proceed directly, as a person is allowed to attend that test only after clearing the Class VII equivalency examinations and obtaining the certificate.

Indrans was most recently seen in director Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 and East Coast Vijayan’s Bhishmar. He is currently gearing up for the release of Mahesh Narayanan’s Mammootty-Mohanlal starrer Patriot.