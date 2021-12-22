Dulquer Salmaan celebrates 10th wedding anniversary: ‘A decade later our vessel is stronger’

Dulquer Salmaan on Wednesday marked his 10th wedding anniversary by writing a note, summing up his journey with his wife Amal Sufiya. Taking the help of various metaphors of sea voyage, Dulquer revealed the secret behind his happy married life.

“A decade of us. Of setting sail together as twenty somethings. With no direction and just the wind to lead us. Most times riding the waves that come at us. Shooting the breeze together. Holding each other tight during squalls. Finding our zen during dead calms. Creating life. That becoming our lives. Now we have a compass and an anchor. Together through various ports of call our voyage continues. We are still discovering new lands and there’s so much more to see. A decade later our vessel is stronger. The sails stand tall. With our angel safely on crows nest. Port or starboard I know we’ll figure it out together. Shipmates forever,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Before making his screen debut in 2012, Dulquer Salmaan married Amal Sufiya on December 22, 2011.

Talking about his marriage, Dulquer had told indianexpress.com, “It is a bit of love and arranged. I think when you get to a certain age, your family will start to pressure you to get married. And they will start looking for you and whatnot. My wife and I actually went to the same school and she was my junior. I didn’t know her in school. When I finished college, she was in her final year at architectural school. So people kind of started suggesting that we should probably meet and get to know each other as we have so much in common. So I kinda started doing something about it. Got in touch with her and then the parents met. I had a good mix of love and arranged.”

Dulquer and Amal have a daughter named Maryam.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is basking in the success of his latest movie Kurup. The film is based on a real-life crime committed by Sukumara Kurup. Buoyed by the success, Dulquer recently announced a sequel to it.