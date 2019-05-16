Mammootty and Mohanlal descend at Sharon Ann Santhosh’s wedding

The who’s who of the Malayalam film industry descended at the wedding reception of producer Santhosh T Kuruvilla’s daughter Sharon Ann Santhosh. Sharon married Chris in a traditional Christian wedding in Kochi recently.

Advertising

The wedding reception was graced by many A-listers, including Mammootty and Mohanlal. The producer has shared several pictures showing Mammootty and Mohanlal sharing a moment at the event. While Mohanlal attended the event with wife Suchitra, Mammootty had come alone to congratulate the newlyweds.

Tovino Thomas, Dileep, Dileesh Pothan, Soubin Shahir, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Aparna Balamurali among others were in attendance at the wedding reception.

UAE based businessman Santhosh started producing films in Malayalam in 2012. He has bankrolled critically acclaimed films like Maheshinte Prathikaram, Mayaanadhi and Ea.Ma.Yau. He is currently co-producing the big-ticket film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan. The upcoming period drama is the producer’s second collaboration with Mohanlal after 2018’s Neerali.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is being made at an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore. It also stars Arjun Sarja, Sunil Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal among others.