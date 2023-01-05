In 2022, Malayalam movies suffered combined loss of Rs 325 crore: report

2022 was not a great year for mainstream Malayalam cinema. Last year, the popularity of Malayalam cinema broke new boundaries across the country, thanks to streaming platforms. Malayalam films, however, failed to win the patronage of their native audience. It’s said that 90 percent of Malayalam movies released in 2022 tanked at the box office, inflicting huge losses on their producers.

According to an On Manorama report, out of the 176 Malayalam films that were released in 2022, only 17 movies managed to make profits for their producers at the box office. And this trend has caused a combined loss of Rs 325 crore for filmmakers. A film has to make a minimum of Rs 30 crore from its theatrical run for its producers to make a profit to the tune of Rs 10 crore.

Malayalam cinema has a proven track record when it comes to making a niche film with strong artistic sensibilities. However, it still hasn’t perfected the art of making movies for mass market consumption without compromising its artistic integrity. Last year also saw Malayalam superstar Mohanlal deliver back-to-back misfires. His films Aaraattu and Monster were prime examples of making out-of-touch commercial movies for a larger audience.

Mohanlal’s counterpart Mammootty managed to surprise everyone by delivering back-to-back hits like Bheeshma Parvam and Rorschach. Prithviraj’s Jana Gana Mana and Kaduva were also big hits in Kerala.

Super Sharanya, Hridayam, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, Thallumala and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey were among the other box office hits of 2022.

Kerala movie-goers responded very positively to films from other languages. Kannada star Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 was a big hit in the state. So was SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. Hollywood blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water has also emerged as one of the biggest hits at the Kerala box office. It’s said that the James Cameron directorial has already grossed over Rs 35 crore in Kerala alone and the film is still running successfully in cinemas there.