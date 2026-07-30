I’m Game trailer: Dulquer Salmaan plays a gambler who believes in algorithms, not luck

After an unexpected delay that left fans waiting on Dulquer Salmaan‘s birthday, the trailer of I’m Game has finally been unveiled. The nearly three-minute trailer offers a slick blend of sports betting, psychological mind games and high-octane action, with Dulquer playing Dan John, a man who believes algorithms—not luck—govern every game.

A stylish thriller centred on gambling, algorithms and revenge

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath of RDX fame, I’m Game stars Dulquer Salmaan as Dan John, a man deeply immersed in the high-stakes world of gambling who believes outcomes are driven by algorithms and pattern recognition rather than chance.

The trailer opens with a philosophical voiceover comparing human life to a game played by God and the Devil before plunging into a shadowy network of sports betting involving powerful businessmen, politicians and bookmakers. Introducing himself as “I’m luck’s worst habit,” Dan positions himself as someone who has mastered the game by cracking its hidden code.