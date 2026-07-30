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I’m Game trailer: Dulquer Salmaan plays a gambler who believes in algorithms, not luck
Releasing in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game is set to hit theatres worldwide on August 20 as an Onam release.
After an unexpected delay that left fans waiting on Dulquer Salmaan‘s birthday, the trailer of I’m Game has finally been unveiled. The nearly three-minute trailer offers a slick blend of sports betting, psychological mind games and high-octane action, with Dulquer playing Dan John, a man who believes algorithms—not luck—govern every game.
A stylish thriller centred on gambling, algorithms and revenge
Directed by Nahas Hidhayath of RDX fame, I’m Game stars Dulquer Salmaan as Dan John, a man deeply immersed in the high-stakes world of gambling who believes outcomes are driven by algorithms and pattern recognition rather than chance.
The trailer opens with a philosophical voiceover comparing human life to a game played by God and the Devil before plunging into a shadowy network of sports betting involving powerful businessmen, politicians and bookmakers. Introducing himself as “I’m luck’s worst habit,” Dan positions himself as someone who has mastered the game by cracking its hidden code.
As the trailer progresses, it hints that Dan’s rise in the gambling world comes at a heavy personal cost. He is seen bloodied, emotionally shattered and locked in brutal confrontations, while another character refers to him as “just her patient.” The trailer also teases a revenge angle, with Dan declaring, “I’m going to settle everyone,” before delivering the film’s central message: “Whether it’s gambling or life… never give up.”
The action-packed trailer features stylised fight sequences, car chases and lavish visuals before ending on a chilling note, with Mysskin’s antagonist asking, “Are you feeling sleepy?” Interestingly, Antony Varghese’s role is largely kept under wraps, hinting that his character could hold one of the film’s biggest surprises.
Jr NTR unveiled the Telugu version of the trailer and praised it on social media, writing, “Loved the fiery vibe of the #ImGame Trailer… Gripping and engaging throughout.. I’m sure my brother @dulQuer has something special on his hands yet again.”
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Dulquer Salmaan apologised after trailer delay
The trailer was originally scheduled to be released on Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday but was postponed at the last minute due to a technical glitch, leaving fans disappointed after waiting online for hours.
Explaining the delay, Dulquer apologised and said the makers did not want to release an incomplete or technically flawed trailer.
“I am extremely sorry about the delay. We were all eagerly waiting to share the trailer with you, but due to an unforeseen technical issue, we couldn’t release it as planned,” he said.
The actor added, “We don’t want to put out anything that isn’t perfect. We owe you the best possible experience, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to deliver.”
Thanking fans for their patience, Dulquer said, “I know many of you waited for hours, and I’m truly grateful for your love and patience. Please bear with us a little longer. The wait will be worth it.”
About I’m Game
I’m Game has been shot across more than 100 locations in South India. Kayadu Lohar stars as the female lead alongside Antony Varghese (Pepe), Mysskin, Kathir, Vinay Forrt, Samyuktha Viswanathan and Sandy Master.
The screenplay has been written by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker based on Nahas Hidhayath’s story, while the dialogues are by Adarsh Sukumaran, Shahabas Rasheed and Sajeer Baba. The action has been choreographed by Anbariv and Jakes Bejoy has composed the background score. Dulquer has also co-produced the film with Jom Varghese under the Wayfarer Films banner.
Releasing in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, I’m Game is set to hit theatres worldwide on August 20 as an Onam release.
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