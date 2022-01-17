IFFK postponed due to rise in Covid cases

The 26th edition of International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has been postponed due to the rise of Covid-19 cases. Minister of Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian announced the decision while saying that the festival will be conducted once situation is under control. The festival was scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from February 4.

Thiruvananthapuram is the worst hit district in Kerala, with a consistent rise in Omicron and Covid cases. The state recorded 18,123 new cases on Sunday, with the active Covid caseload at 1.03 lakh. Thiruvananthapuram has the highest number of newly reported cases at 5863, followed by Ernakulam at 4100 freshly reported cases.

IFFK is one of the most prestigious events held in the state and is organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, on behalf of Department of Cultural Affairs. The festival has sections like Indian Cinema Now, Malayalam Cinema Today, and Homage section among others. International Competition section of IFFK is also of keen interest among film enthusiasts and film students.

The best film is presented with Golden Crow Pheasant (Suvarna Chakoram), and Best Director is presented with Silver Crow Pheasant. NETPACK (Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema) award and FIPRESCI (Fédération Internationale de la Presse Cinématographique) awards are also presented for the winners under different categories. Usually held in the month of December in Thiruvananthapuram, the last edition of festival also was rescheduled to February due to rise in Covid-19 numbers. It was eventually held at four venues to avoid influx of delegates into one place.