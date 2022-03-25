IFFK 2022 comes to a close, Clara Sola bags Suvarna Chakoram

The 26th edition of International Film Festival of Kerala concluded on Friday. Clara Sola, directed by Nathalie Alvarez Mesen, won the coveted Suvarna Chakoram award for the Best Film at this year’s festival. Nathalie also won the Rajata Chakoram award for Best Debut Director. Ines Barrionuevo bagged the Rajata Chakoram award for Best Director for Camila Comes Out Tonight.

Malayalam movie Avasayvyuham (The Arbit Documentation of an Amphinian Hunt), directed by Krishand RK, won the NETPAC award for Best Malayalam Film and FIPRESCI award for Best Malayalam Film. Tamil movie Pebbles (Koozhangal), directed by Vinothraj PS, bagged the Audience Poll award and NETPAC award for Best Asian Film. The FIPRESCI award for Best International Film was won by Dina Amer’s movie You Resemble Me. The FFSI KR Mohanan award for Best Debut Director from India went to Prabhash Chandra for I’m Not The River Jhelum (Be Ches Ne Veth) and Tara Ramanujam for Nishiddho (Forbidden).

Also read | Bhavana makes surprise appearance at IFFK inaugural ceremony; gets standing ovation

The closing ceremony of IIFK 2022 at Nishagandhi auditorium in Trivandrum was attended by Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopalan, writer T. Padmanabhan, Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan, Kerala Minister for Cooperation V. N.Vasavan, Jury Chairman Girish Kasaravalli, NETPAC Jury Chairperson Rashmi Doraiswamy and FIPRESCI Jury Chairman Ashok Rane among others. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the chief guest of the ceremony.