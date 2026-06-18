I, Nobody trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran risks family’s life for his reckless ways. Watch

I, Nobody trailer: The makers of Nissam Basheer’s crime thriller I, Nobody, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu, dropped the film’s long-awaited trailer on Thursday. The trailer introduces Prithviraj’s character Rajeevan as a reckless man, who’s trying to somehow strike a balance between pursuing his criminal tendencies and protecting his family.

The trailer starts with an intense Rajeevan being threatened by a couple of men, who dare him to share half of the wealth he’s amassed over the years through criminal activities. Rajeevan offers to surrender all his wealth to the men, but his response is interspersed with him bashing a few men, implying that his offer is more of a veiled threat than a generous deal.

But tables turn quickly in the next scene, when the police shows up at Rajeevan’s home, taking him in for questioning around a suspected case of money laundering. This isn’t the first time he’s attracted the spotlight, as even members of his building complain that he’s beaten up the security guard in the elevator despite repeated warnings.

After the police warn him again and urge him to mend his ways, his explanation is simple yet menacing, “Can’t help it, sir. My ways have always been a bit reckless.” Rajeevan isn’t worried as long as the cops or his detractors chase down his associates or even raid his office. But he’s concerned about them showing up at their house and hurting his family.

After Rajeevan’s wife Meera, played by Parvathy, and their children also get involved, he assures her that he’d fix the mistake he made. Unable to believe him, she tells him that her children are her top priority. When Meera is told in front of Rajeevan that even she knows he’s a criminal, she asks him why he’s not questioning the grave allegation at all. As pressure mounts on Rajeevan to surrender, he tells his daughter not to worry, adding that those who have tried to derail him have never lived long enough to see the day.

I, Nobody has taken an interesting approach towards introducing its credits. The editor, director, and other technical crew, peppered all over the trailer, are all introduced as a “nobody” each. But director Nissam Basheer is no nobody, as he helmed the 2022 psychological thriller Rorschach, headlined by Mammootty, which was a critical and commercial success.

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His new directorial will also see Prithviraj and Parvathy reunite after their popular pairing in RS Vimal’s 2015 romantic drama Ennu Ninte Moideen, Anjali Menon’s 2018 supernatural drama Koode, and Roshni Dinaker’s 2018 romantic film My Story, thus marking their return after eight years.

I, Nobody is slated to release in cinemas on July 9.