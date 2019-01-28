I get bored when people ask me to wink: Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier never thought a wink would turn her into an overnight sensation online. From being a nobody to becoming one of the most popular celebrities ever, she says, “everything feels like a dream.” Her Instagram account has a whopping 6.4 million followers as of now, and last year, she was “the most-searched personality in India on Google.”

Advertising

The Kerala-based actor is all set to make her film debut with Oru Adaar Love, which is getting released next month.

Excerpts from a conversation:

Q. The ‘wink scene’ lasted barely 30 seconds in a three-minute song. Did you think it would become an instant hit?

Though I am enjoying this new-found fame, I never thought a wink would become such a big deal. Till this date, I don’t know how it went viral. It was a tiny video, after all. In fact, that was ‘okayed’ in the first take. The director asked me to give some cute expressions, and I went with the flow. I wonder what people saw in that wink that they admired so much. Even today, wherever I go, they ask me to wink. I don’t get irritated, but feel bored. I think I would have winked at least 200 times on request.

Q. Do you enjoy being in the spotlight?

Advertising

I am still learning how to manage things. My mother keeps my reality in check and keeps me grounded. But my life hasn’t changed much. I am the same middle-class girl who takes the local buses to travel to college. Of course, I lost my privacy; people ask for selfies often. But I like the fame I have now. It feels good.

Q. At the same time, there are haters and trolls. Do you take them seriously?

It was disheartening in the beginning. But then, I understood this is a part of the system. If you are a public figure, you can’t escape this.

Q. How did Oru Adaar Love happen?

I auditioned for this film. Omar sir had cast me for a small role initially. Because of this wink, I am now one of the lead actors. He also tweaked the story and restructured the screenplay accordingly.

Q. Have you always wanted to be an actor?

This is what I have actually dreamt of — doing films — since childhood. My uncle used to tell me I have got the looks of an actor. He kept telling I should try modelling. I thought I would have a gradual growth because I came on board only as a junior artiste. Originally, I had just three scenes to perform. I never thought I would do a lead role this soon. Sometimes, life is unpredictable. Now that the film is releasing on February 14, I am a little nervous.

Q. Tell us more about Oru Adaar Love.

It is a high-school love story, and everyone can relate to it. Campus love stories are fun as they rekindle a sense of nostalgia.

Q. Do you follow Tamil films?

Yes, I do. I have been hearing good scripts but didn’t zero in on anything. I am a huge fan of Vijay Sethupathi and Atlee. I can’t wait to do a film with both. I sincerely hope it materialises somehow. (Smiles)

Q. On what basis, do you finalise films?

A good story is mandatory. I want to do characters that challenge me or push me to my limits and stimulate my mind. I would want to be identified as a performer.

Q. You are also entering Bollywood. How excited are you?

Let’s not have that divide in the first place. As actors, our job is to act and do films. A film is a film, irrespective of the language.

Q. How do you see yourself in ten years?

I would still be acting. (Laughs)

Q. Are you open to doing special dance numbers in films?

Advertising

If I am comfortable with it, and someone manages to train me, why not?