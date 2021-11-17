Hridayam teaser: Pranav Mohanlal promises a nostalgic campus romance

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Wednesday unveiled the teaser of Hridayam, which stars his son Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role.

“Really happy to share the official teaser of my son’s upcoming film #Hridayam… Hope you all enjoy it as much as I did! (sic),” wrote Mohanlal, while sharing the teaser on Twitter.

Hridayam opens with Kalyani Priyadarshan asking Pranav Mohanlal about his romantic life. She wants to know if he was previously involved with someone seriously. She asks, “Was there anyone special?” And that question opens a memory vault in Pranav’s head, giving us a glimpse of what seems like his eventful college days and his romantic interest, played by Darshana Rajendran. The film seems to be set in Chennai, and it promises to make the audience feel nostalgic about their vibrant college days before they were tamed by the reality of life and drudgery of the 9-to-5 job.

Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the film will release in cinemas in January.