How Mohanlal’s failed business revealed his true outlook on money

Mohanlal isn’t just one of the finest actors the country has ever seen, but also the biggest superstar in his home ground of Malayalam cinema. While movies remain his primary source of income, he has also become a strong entrepreneur over the years, having ventured into several businesses. Although some of his endeavours succeeded, some did not yield the results he expected, most notably “Mohanlal’s Taste Buds,” a brand of curry masala, spices, condiments, and pickles.

However, Mohanlal remains unperturbed by such outcomes, as profit isn’t his sole aim in life, as attested by Chartered Accountant (CA) Sanil Kumar, who has managed the wealth, finances, and private business ventures of both Mohanlal and Mammootty for over 30 years. “He is a passionate human being. He is passionate about many things, among which food is an important one; hospitality is another,” Sanil shared during a conversation with 42 PodCatcher.

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How Mohanlal launched his curry masala brand

Recalling how and why Mohanlal launched the curry masala brand, he explained, “When he was in Dubai once, someone very close to him told him that there’s a big market for it there. They pointed out that even Asha Bhosle had a restaurant there and noted that Kerala is the home of spices, giving them the scope to launch a signature product. That’s how he was brought into it. Mohanlal jokingly told me back then, ‘All we’ve ever done is eat masala dosa at the Coffee House; we don’t know anything about masala.’ That’s how he came into this business.”

Although that venture ended in a loss, Sanil pointed out that the superstar has no qualms about admitting it. “It was about to be shut down. During that time, the Eastern Group came and bought the brand. ‘Mohanlal’s Taste Buds’ had value. Would they buy it if the brand had no value? No, right? Eastern covered the losses up to that point. When someone buys a brand like that, they can have many motives, one of which is to kill off a competitor,” he pointed out.

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Admitting that Mohanlal was inexperienced in the masala and condiments business, Sanil said the superstar, however, isn’t bothered by such setbacks. “That’s how it goes when you move through life on goodwill and affection. In that case, we can’t say no [to others] sometimes.”

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Why Mohanlal doesn’t carry a wallet

He further pointed out that financial growth isn’t the Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee’s biggest priority. “Wealth accumulation isn’t the goal of the Mohanlal I know. He doesn’t even carry a wallet. Many people have described him as a ‘soul without blemish’ to me. He is a refined soul. Most of us would have to go through great penance for our souls to become refined. His is refined by birth. That’s why he doesn’t carry money. For someone like that, a business loss isn’t a big deal. He’s the kind who’d just let it go. Whether a business endeavour made a loss or a profit, he probably never even checks,” Sanil Kumar added.

Mohanlal’s most recent lead role was in director Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3, which became a massive success, grossing Rs 239.83 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. He will next be seen in Athimanoharam, helmed by Thudarum (2025) director Tharun Moorthy.