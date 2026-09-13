How Mammootty surprised Siddique-Lal after refusing a hairstyle change for Hitler

Although director duo Siddique and Lal parted ways in the mid-1990s, people still refer to them as Siddique-Lal. In a way, Malayalees have never been able to see them as two separate individuals. For audiences, they remain Siddique-Lal, the most successful director duo in the history of Malayalam cinema.

Together, they directed five films: Ramji Rao Speaking (1989), In Harihar Nagar (1990), Godfather (1991), Vietnam Colony (1992), and Kabooliwala (1994). Not only were all the movies blockbusters, but they continue to rank among Malayalees’ all-time favourites, drawing rewatches even now.

Also Read | ‘How did she afford it?’: Aishwarya Lekshmi responds to derogatory remarks over Range Rover

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Though they parted ways after Kabooliwala, Siddique and Lal remained close friends in real life and occasionally collaborated in cinema. When Siddique made his debut as an independent director with Hitler (1996), Lal bankrolled it, marking his foray into movie production. Lal also produced Siddique’s Friends (1999), and both movies became blockbusters, much like their directorial ventures.

Starring Mammootty, Mukesh, and Shobana in the lead roles, Hitler revolves around an overprotective brother who raises his five sisters alone and has no world of his own beyond them.

Memories of Blunder | Mohanlal masterfully played MGR in Iruvar, then went on to look like his photocopy in a dud

Lal was not just a producer but also stood by Siddique throughout Hitler’s production, ensuring he realised his vision.

Story continues below this ad

The on-set clash between Mammootty and Lal

However, on the first day of shooting with Mammootty, a small tiff broke out between the megastar and Lal when the former refused to follow one of Siddique’s instructions. Knowing Mammootty’s stubbornness and temper well, Lal budged, albeit reluctantly. However, right before they filmed his first shot, the actor followed Siddique’s instruction, much to everyone’s delight. During an appearance on Safari TV’s Charithram Enniloode programme, Siddique himself recalled the incident.

Siddique and Lal directed five films together. (Credit: Facebook/@ActorLal) Siddique and Lal directed five films together. (Credit: Facebook/@ActorLal)

“In those days, Mammukka (Mammootty) always combed his hair to one side. I had told him that it would look good if he combed his hair backwards. Mammukka immediately replied, ‘No, this is enough; this will be better.’ Right before the take, Lal came and reminded me about asking him to comb his hair backwards. I told Lal, ‘Mammukka is not interested; if there is any uneasiness about it, let’s drop it. What’s in a hairstyle?’ Lal replied, ‘No, if he combed it backwards, Mammukka will exude a certain maturity, command respect, and it will be interesting. It’s been a long time since he combed it backwards. I will ask him.’ Lal then went to him,” Siddique shared.

How Mammootty had the last laugh

“But Mammukka bluntly told Lal, ‘I will decide how my hair should be.’ Lal replied, ‘ Okay, ‘ and came back. Till rehearsal, Mammukka wore his hair combed to the side. As we were getting ready for the take, Mammukka called George (his makeup man). He put gel on his hair and combed it backwards. He asked Lal, ‘You okay now?’ Lal laughed,” he said.

ICYMI | Debut at 16, starred opposite Mohanlal, vanished by 27: The unsettling career arc of Madhuri

Story continues below this ad

Siddique added, “That is Mammukka. He had already made a decision in his mind. But he would insist, ‘I will only do it this way.’ We also didn’t put our foot down. We told him to do as he pleased. He would enjoy that, and when we say ‘take’, Mammukka would do it exactly as we desired.”

After Hitler, Siddique worked with Mammootty in Chronic Bachelor (2003) and Bhaskar the Rascal (2015). The director died in 2023.