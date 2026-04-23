How Mammootty convinced Mahesh Narayanan to swap a ‘national-level’ actor for Mohanlal in Patriot

When director Mahesh Narayanan and his team were putting together the cast for Patriot, they hit a wall with one particular character. The film was conceived as a pan-India spy thriller, and the role in question felt like it needed someone with a certain weight, someone audiences across the country would recognise and take seriously. The initial instinct was to look north. Then Mammootty stepped in with a suggestion.

“We first thought that since Patriot is a national-level film, we should cast a national-level actor,” Mammootty said, adding,”We looked at character actors up north. I said we don’t have to go too far when we have someone here. We can talk to him and see.” The someone he was hinting at was Mohanlal.