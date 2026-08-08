How Fahadh Faasil delivered an acting masterclass across three distinct characters in 2019

When Fahadh Faasil’s tour de force performance in Madhu C Narayanan’s modern-day classic Kumbalangi Nights (2019) opened to nationwide acclaim and set a benchmark for on-screen acting, his work in the remaining two films he did that same year failed to attract as much attention.

Not because his portrayals were unimpressive or fell short, but because the impact of Kumbalangi Nights’ Shammi was such that the iconic role pretty much eclipsed his performances in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe and Vivek’s psychological thriller Athiran. Regardless, the year belonged fully to Fahadh, as he brilliantly explored three vastly different characters, tackling distinct conflicts, in stories anchored in dissimilar environments in a pitch-perfect manner.

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The ‘Fahadh Faasil phenomenon’ in Kumbalangi Nights, Athiran, Super Deluxe

While director Madhu and writer Syam Pushkaran quietly subverted the “complete man” myth through Shammi in Kumbalangi Nights, exposing the villainy in patriarchs and how they use the institution of family to exploit, enchain, and enfeeble women, director Vivek and writer PF Mathews demonstrated how far one would go for love, as well as the different layers in mental health struggles, through Athiran’s Dr Kannan Nair/Vinayan.

Through Super Deluxe’s Mugil, Thiagarajan Kumararaja and his team of writers explored masculinity’s fragility, the impact of a failed marriage on a new-era young man, and the importance of a support system and personal growth, while the character dealt with the worst day of his life.

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Be it Shammi, Kannan Nair, or Mugil, Fahadh Faasil’s performances were not just deep, nuanced, riveting, and on point, but also evocative. He spectacularly managed to evoke in the audience the exact emotions that the narratives intended them to feel towards his characters at every juncture. Not once did he lose track; not once did he go overboard or fail to hit the mark; not once did he go out of character or overplay his hand. It was almost as if no one else in the world knew Shammi, Kannan Nair/Vinayan, and Mugil like Fahadh did — not even their creators, at times.

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Decoding Shammi, Kannan Nair, and Mugil’s smiles

Take, for instance, Shammi, Kannan Nair, and Mugil’s intro scenes, and observe the way they smile. The first time we see Shammi, he’s enjoying his own beauty in the mirror, and there’s a smirk-like smile on his face. Even without him saying anything substantial, his expression conveys a lot. The pursed lips highlight that it isn’t happiness he feels when he sees himself, but a sense of arrogance and admiration towards the man he considers to be of the highest degree.

The year 2019 belonged fully to Fahadh Faasil, as he brilliantly explored three vastly different characters. (Credit: Facebook/@FahadhFaasil) The year 2019 belonged fully to Fahadh Faasil, as he brilliantly explored three vastly different characters. (Credit: Facebook/@FahadhFaasil)

The other times we see him make a smile-like expression, he is either laughing at someone — like when he indirectly insults Bobby (Shane Nigam) and his brothers at the salon — or wearing an eerie, sinister smile — like when he demands to hear what Simmy (Grace Antony) and Baby Mol (Anna Ben) were talking about in the kitchen.

In Kannan Nair’s face, we see a smile laced with smugness when he gives the van driver (Rajesh Sharma) a look after hearing what he said under his breath. There’s a sense of sophistication and determination in that expression, and, in retrospect, also a shade of pity for those who may be underestimating him. Even going forward, every smile of his seems calculated, and even acts as an indication that things are going according to his plans.

The brilliance of the actor lies in the fact that Shammi’s and Kannan’s smiles look nothing alike, and neither resembles Mugil’s. As he walks upstairs to his apartment with a pretentious swagger, as if assuming that the world revolves around him and that nothing can rattle him, Mugil is stopped by his neighbour for a small chat. The friendly smile on his face at that point turns to a forced one soon enough when a few of the neighbour’s relatives come to Mugil’s apartment for a while. But even this artificial smile looks well in place, and it never gives off the feeling of having been seen before in Fahadh Faasil’s earlier performances.

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Giving each character a unique voice

Another major factor that showcases his skills as an actor and contributes to the brilliance of his performances in these three roles is the distinctness he brings to the dialogue delivery. The modulation, intonation, and diction of each character differ noticeably, making each unique.

Owing to his air of superiority and belief that those around him are beneath him, Shammi mostly dumbs down his words for others. He rarely raises his voice, and there’s almost always a patronising tone in the way he speaks, with pacing that is particularly slow.

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Kannan Nair, meanwhile, speaks in a measured tempo, almost as if he has a bound script with him, carrying a wide range of questions, replies, and follow-ups for everyone around him. Even when he is angry, Fahadh doesn’t let Kannan get loud; instead, he adds an extra layer of sternness to his voice on such occasions.

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He delivers Mugil’s lines in a very different way, predominantly in a hushed voice, since he and his wife, Vembu (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), are trying to stay off the radar. From the pitch and pacing to enunciation, Fahadh ensures that everything is unique to Mugil.

The same can be said of the other aspects of his performances as well, including body language, the expression of emotional depth in even the minutest actions, and timing and attention to detail.

While it is indeed a combination of all these factors that have helped him deliver impeccable performances, the chemistry he has shared with his co-stars in these movies has also significantly elevated the quality of his portrayals, making all of them truly memorable.