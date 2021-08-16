Home trailer: Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi promise a heart-warming relationship drama

Amazon Prime Video on Monday released the trailer of its latest Malayalam offering, #Home. The film is written and directed by Rojin Thomas.

Judging by the trailer, #Home is seemingly set in the backdrop of work from home culture, which was necessitated by the outbreak of coronavirus. It seems the pandemic creates a perfect opportunity for all characters in the film to sort out their differences as they all are locked up under one roof.

Indrans plays the role of a father aspiring to become a smartphone wizard so he could become a companion for his two grown-up sons, who seem more thrilled to spend time on their phones, as opposed to spending time with their loved ones.

“I could completely relate to Oliver’s character. Just like him, I am not comfortable with technology and social media in real life. What really appealed to me about #Home is that it highlights the generation gap between parents and their children. The film is a contemporary and simple take on the most relatable issue that families deal with these days; that of a father trying hard to be his son’s best friend and to be a part of his world, while overcoming some hurdles, in this case – technology,” said Indrans.

The trailer promises a slice-of-life drama about new-age parenting challenges. It also seems to reflect on how technology is reshaping our lives in every conceivable way, especially the way we interact with our surroundings.

“#Home will make you question the importance and attention we give to our relationships. It is much more than the technology challenges our parents face. I found this pervasive thought in the story extremely appealing,” said Sreenath Bhasi, who is playing the role of Indrans’ eldest son.

#Home also stars Vijay Babu, Manju Pillai, Naslen, Kainakary Thankaraj, KPAC Lalitha, Srikanth Murali, Johny Antony, Pauly Wilson, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Anoop Menon, Aju Varghese.

#Home will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 19, coinciding with Onam celebrations.