scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 16, 2021
Must Read

#Home trailer: Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi promise a heart-warming relationship drama

#Home will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 19, coinciding with Onam celebrations.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 16, 2021 3:37:25 pm
Malayalam movie Home#Home is helmed by Rojin Thomas.

Amazon Prime Video on Monday released the trailer of its latest Malayalam offering, #Home. The film is written and directed by Rojin Thomas.

Judging by the trailer, #Home is seemingly set in the backdrop of work from home culture, which was necessitated by the outbreak of coronavirus. It seems the pandemic creates a perfect opportunity for all characters in the film to sort out their differences as they all are locked up under one roof.

Also Read |Kuruthi movie review: What can men do against such reckless hate?

Indrans plays the role of a father aspiring to become a smartphone wizard so he could become a companion for his two grown-up sons, who seem more thrilled to spend time on their phones, as opposed to spending time with their loved ones.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I could completely relate to Oliver’s character. Just like him, I am not comfortable with technology and social media in real life. What really appealed to me about #Home is that it highlights the generation gap between parents and their children. The film is a contemporary and simple take on the most relatable issue that families deal with these days; that of a father trying hard to be his son’s best friend and to be a part of his world, while overcoming some hurdles, in this case – technology,” said Indrans.

The trailer promises a slice-of-life drama about new-age parenting challenges. It also seems to reflect on how technology is reshaping our lives in every conceivable way, especially the way we interact with our surroundings.

“#Home will make you question the importance and attention we give to our relationships. It is much more than the technology challenges our parents face. I found this pervasive thought in the story extremely appealing,” said Sreenath Bhasi, who is playing the role of Indrans’ eldest son.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

#Home also stars Vijay Babu, Manju Pillai, Naslen, Kainakary Thankaraj, KPAC Lalitha, Srikanth Murali, Johny Antony, Pauly Wilson, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Anoop Menon, Aju Varghese.

#Home will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 19, coinciding with Onam celebrations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

saif ali khan family photos
On Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, his 10 best photos with wife Kareena Kapoor and sons Taimur, Jeh

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 16: Latest News

Advertisement